As parts of the UK continue to face heavy snowfall, the Met Office has given its verdict on whether Liverpool will experience a white Christmas.

Merseyside has a 'wet and windy' week ahead after sub-zero temperatures and widespread frost.

Last week, residents across Liverpool experienced temperatures as low as -7°C but will see far warmer conditions with a high of 10°C expected throughout the weekend.

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

☁️ Tuesday, December 5: Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 6°C. Low of 1°C.

Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 6°C. Low of 1°C. ☁️ Wednesday, December 6: Cloudy changing to heavy rain by early evening. High of 4°C. Low of 4°C.

Cloudy changing to heavy rain by early evening. High of 4°C. Low of 4°C. 🌧️ Thursday, December 7: Light rain changing to overcast by late morning. High of 9°C. Low of 8°C.

Light rain changing to overcast by late morning. High of 9°C. Low of 8°C. 🌧️ Friday, December 8: Cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime. High of 10°C. Low of 8°C.

Cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime. High of 10°C. Low of 8°C. 🌧️ Saturday, December 9: Cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime. High of 10°C. Low of 8°C.

Cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime. High of 10°C. Low of 8°C. ☁️ Sunday, December 10: Cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon. High of 10°C. Low of 7°C.

Will it snow in Liverpool this Christmas?

Although weather predictions are less reliable this far in advance, the Met Office's north west forecast suggests it is unlikely Liverpool will see a white Christmas this year.

The weather experts' long range weather forecast, from December 19 to January 2 states: "Conditions are most likely to be changeable through this period. Wetter and windier than average conditions are slightly more likely than normal, especially in the west and northwest.