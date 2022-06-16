It will start to cool down for the weekend, with the potential for some showers in places.

As we make our way towards the latter part of the working week, there's sunny skies across the region, should be staying dry for us too. Climbing up to highs of 23°C

As we move towards the weekend, that heatwave sets to peak with highs of 28°C. Pollen levels and UV both expected to be very high so do make sure you're protecting yourself from the sun.

And looking at the five day forecast now, that mini heatwave we've been experiencing will peak on Friday, ahead of some heavy rain moving south.