Merseyside is experiencing some cooler, wet weather this week after a sweltering heatwave, which potentially delivered the hottest June on record.

The highest temperature of the month so far in the UK is 32.2°C, according to the Met Office. And June is on track to become the hottest on record in a series which goes back to 1884.

However, next month could also be scorcher, with The Weather Company reporting that another heatwave is expected from mid to late July, with UK temperatures reaching 40°C in the most optimistic forecasts.

The official Met Office stance is that, ‘indications for above-average temperatures are stronger, meaning the occurrence of heatwaves carries a correspondingly higher likelihood’ but ‘at the moment, there is no signal for exceptional heat in this period.’

A heat haze shimmers over Crosby Beach as people relax in the warm weather on July 11, 2022 in Liverpool

However, Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey told The Mirror : “Towards the middle to the end of July there is an increasing chance that high pressure may become established.

“On balance northern areas are more likely to see drier conditions with southern areas seeing greater risk of showers and thunderstorms. We can say there is a greater than normal chance of heat waves for the whole period of the middle to the end of July.

“Because of the change in climate our extreme temperatures are continuously being pushed. There is an increasing chance these extremes could get pushed further. We got 40C last year and before that happened no one thought there was an outside chance. There’s also a possibility we do continue to see those trends.”

Met Office forecast for Liverpool this week

Wednesday, June 28: Cloudy changing to heavy rain by lunchtime. High of 21 °C.

Thursday, June 29: Sunny intervals. High of 18 °C.

Friday, June 30: Cloudy changing to light rain by nighttime. High of 18 °C.

Saturday, July 1: Light rain changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. High of 18 °C.

Sunday, July 2: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 18 °C.

Monday, July 3: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning. High of 18 °C.

Tuesday, July 4: Sunny changing to light showers by late morning. High of 18 °C.

UK long range forecast

The Met Office said: “Current indications for evolution into the second half of July are uncertain, with the possibility of high pressure becoming slightly more dominant later into the month, pointing towards fairer conditions, particularly for the south.