Liverpool weather: Met Office yellow alert as Storm Henk hits UK with heavy rain for Merseyside
Some parts of the country face severe disruption as a result of Storm Henk.
Parts of Merseyside faced heavy rain on the first day of the new year, with more potentially disruptive weather expected to follow on Tuesday (January 2).
A yellow weather warning is in place until 9.00pm, but does not cover the whole of Merseyside. Sefton and northern Liverpool are currently unaffected, but the southern parts of Liverpool, Wirral and Knowsley could face flooding and travel disruption. Bebington and other parts of Wirral suffered flooding on the roads during Storm Pia last month and are under yellow alert once again.
Many parts of southern England are affected by an amber weather warning, with Storm Henk expected to bring wind gusts of up to 80mph and heavy rain. Merseyside is not expected to be affected.
The Met Office say flooding of Merseyside homes and businesses is possible and flooding on roads is likely to make travel times longer.
The troublesome conditions are not expected to last long, however, with cloud and sunshine predicted from Thursday (January 4).
Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool
- ⚠️ Tuesday, January 2 - Yellow weather warning. High 10°C. Low 6°C.
- ☁️ Wednesday, January 3 - Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning. High 9°C. Low 6°C.
- ⛅ Thursday, January 4 - Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning. High 8°C. Low 3°C.
- ☁️ Friday, January 5 - Cloudy changing to mist by late morning. High 6°C. Low 3°C.
- ⛅ Saturday, January 6 - Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High 6°C. Low 3°C.