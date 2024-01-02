Some parts of the country face severe disruption as a result of Storm Henk.

Parts of Merseyside faced heavy rain on the first day of the new year, with more potentially disruptive weather expected to follow on Tuesday (January 2).

A yellow weather warning is in place until 9.00pm, but does not cover the whole of Merseyside. Sefton and northern Liverpool are currently unaffected, but the southern parts of Liverpool, Wirral and Knowsley could face flooding and travel disruption. Bebington and other parts of Wirral suffered flooding on the roads during Storm Pia last month and are under yellow alert once again.

Many parts of southern England are affected by an amber weather warning, with Storm Henk expected to bring wind gusts of up to 80mph and heavy rain. Merseyside is not expected to be affected.

Flooding in Port Sunlight.

The Met Office say flooding of Merseyside homes and businesses is possible and flooding on roads is likely to make travel times longer.

The troublesome conditions are not expected to last long, however, with cloud and sunshine predicted from Thursday (January 4).

Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool