Liverpool weather: Met Office forecast for bank holiday weekend in Liverpool - will it be sunny?

The Met Office is forecasting some high temperatures in Liverpool over the bank holiday weekend - but will it be sunny?

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:39 BST

There will be a total of three bank holidays throughout May and many will be hoping for good weather to go with them. The first of the bank holidays will take place on Monday, May 1 meaning a three-day weekend for many.

So far, most of April has seen fairly cool temperatures with plenty of rain. Despite a rise in temperatures, the weather over the bank holiday weekend in Liverpool is set to be cloudy, but with some sunny intervals.

Temperatures in Liverpool will peak at 15C over the weekend, with lows of 9C Below is a full breakdown of the Met Office forecast for Liverpool over the bank holiday weekend.

Saturday April 29

To kick off the weekend, Liverpool will see a cloudy and overcast day on Saturday. Temperatures will reach highs of 15c and lows of 10c.

Sunday April 30

Sunday will be a mostly cloudy day, but by late evening the clouds will change to sunny intervals. Highs of 14c and lows of 10c.

The Met Office is forecasting a cloudy bank holiday weekend in Liverpool

Monday May 1

On bank holiday Monday, an overcast morning will change to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Temperatures will reach a high of 13c and low of 9c.

