Liverpool weather: Met Office forecast for Boxing Day and New Year's Eve 2023
Six-day weather forecast for Liverpool, covering Boxing Day and New Year's Eve 2023.
After a wet and windy Christmas Day, Merseyside residents could see brighter and more settled conditions this Boxing Day.
Winds will be lighter than of late, with dry and bright spells throughout the afternoon, however, it will feel a little cooler.
As we head towards New Year's Eve, further rain is likely, with temperatures reaching as high as 12°C and dropping to a low of 4°C.
New Year's Eve 2023 weather forecast
According to the Met Office: "It is likely to remain unsettled for the final two days of 2023, with showers or some longer spells of rain affecting many parts of the UK. Some snow is possible at times, but this will be confined to high ground in the north.
"Strong winds are likely in places, especially along coastal stretches where there is a risk of gales. Temperatures will probably be close to normal for the time of year on the whole, with the greatest risk of cold conditions in the north."
Met Office six-day weather forecast for Liverpool
- ☁️ Tuesday, December 26: Cloudy. High of 9°C. Low of 6°C.
- 🌧️ Wednesday, December 27: Light rain. High of 12°C. Low of 8°C.
- ☁️ Thursday, December 28: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. High of 10°C. Low of 8°C.
- ☁️ Friday, December 29: Clear changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 9°C. Low of 5°C.
- ☁️ Saturday, December 30: Cloudy changing to light rain by late morning. High of 7°C. Low of 4°C.
- ☁️ Sunday, December 31: Cloudy. High of 8°C. Low of 5°C.