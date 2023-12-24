Liverpool weather: Met Office forecast for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day 2023
A wet and windy Christmas is on the cards for Liverpool, with the Met Office predicting 'blustery winds'.
Heavy showers are expected throughout Christmas Eve, with the rain worsening after midday, however, the temperature remains mild with a high of 12°C.
Yellow weather warnings for rain and wind are currently in force for parts of the North West, however, Merseyside is not currently affected.
Christmas Day will bring more wet weather, with snow looking unlikely, however, we could see some sunshine on Boxing Day.
Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool over Christmas
- 🌧️ Christmas Eve: Cloudy changing to heavy showers by lunchtime. High 12°C. Low 9°C.
- 🌧️ Christmas Day: Cloudy changing to light rain in the afternoon. High 11°C. Low 8°C.
- ☁️ Boxing Day: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High 9°C. Low 5°C.