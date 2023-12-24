Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A wet and windy Christmas is on the cards for Liverpool, with the Met Office predicting 'blustery winds'.

Heavy showers are expected throughout Christmas Eve, with the rain worsening after midday, however, the temperature remains mild with a high of 12°C.

Yellow weather warnings for rain and wind are currently in force for parts of the North West, however, Merseyside is not currently affected.

Christmas Day will bring more wet weather, with snow looking unlikely, however, we could see some sunshine on Boxing Day.

