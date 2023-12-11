Liverpool weather: Met Office forecast for Merseyside as 'thundery showers' on the way
Storm Elin battered the region on Saturday, with Formby experiencing a power cut in the evening.
Liverpool and Merseyside could see more troublesome weather this week, after a weekend of strong winds.
The worst of the storm has now passed, but the Met Office is warning that 'thundery showers' are on the way.
The Met Office predicts heavy rain will sweep across the North West on Monday night, with 'with frequent heavy, perhaps thundery showers' affecting the region on Tuesday.
Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool
- ☁️ Monday, December 11: Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning. High of 9°C. Low of 7°C.
- ☁️ Tuesday, December 12: Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 9°C. Low of 6°C.
- ☁️ Wednesday, December 13: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. High of 7°C. Low of 4°C.
- ☁️ Thursday, December 14: Light rain changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 9°C. Low of 8°C.
- ☁️ Friday, December 15: Cloudy. High of 11°C. Low of 10°C.