Storm Elin battered the region on Saturday, with Formby experiencing a power cut in the evening.

Liverpool and Merseyside could see more troublesome weather this week, after a weekend of strong winds.

The worst of the storm has now passed, but the Met Office is warning that 'thundery showers' are on the way.

The Met Office predicts heavy rain will sweep across the North West on Monday night, with 'with frequent heavy, perhaps thundery showers' affecting the region on Tuesday.

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool