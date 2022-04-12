It's a wet picture for the region at the start of the week for us here, heavy rain and even some thunder and lightning over St Helens. Highs of 14 °C.
As we move towards the middle of the week, it's cloudy but dry in Liverpool. Elsewhere we could see some patchy, light rain.
However, it’s warming up for us, we're seeing highs of 17 °C by Saturday.
And looking at the five day forecast now, and after a wet start to the week things should start to dry up for us though we're still seeing plenty of cloud cover.
With that though, temperatures are starting to warm up for us, you might even be able to ditch the big coat.