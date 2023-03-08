Snow has swept the UK as a cold snap delivers lows of -15C - but when will it hit Liverpool? Here is the Met Office’s hour by hour weather forecast.

This year’s International Women’s Day has brought heavy snowfall and a chilly cold snap to the UK with excruciating lows of -15C. Parts of the country like Liverpool are yet to experience a white dusting but the weather/forecast/gcmzggpxq#?date=2023-03-08"> Met Office warns it is on its way.

2023’s coldest night was recorded on Tuesday (March 7) and sub-zero night times are expected to last until Friday (March 10) at least. It follows a series of weather warnings for snow, ice and cold conditions that were issued for various regions of the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Temperatures are continuing to plummet at a time when household energy bills are skyrocketing amid a crippling cost of living crisis. To the extent that the government has made a number of coal power plants operational to meet the demand for energy.

Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “Snow, ice and low temperatures are the main themes of this week’s forecast, with the UK under an arctic maritime air mass. Snow could lead to some travel disruption, with a chance some rural communities in the north could be cut off.

“The focus for the snow moves to southern England and South Wales tomorrow and some may wake up to a few centimetres of snow, with the south coast and far southwest likely to see a mix of rain and sleet. Further snow and hail showers are also expected along northern coasts, especially in northern Scotland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“During the afternoon, a further spell of sleet and snow is likely to develop across southern England and South Wales which could cause travel disruption into the evening. The impact of lying snow and ice on untreated surfaces may have an impact on Thursday morning travel.”

A cold snap and an influx of snowfall has already arrived for parts of Wales and Scotland, as well as Surrey, Bristol and more. Here is everything you need to know about if it will hit Liverpool today and when with a Met Office hour by hour forecast.

Met Office: Liverpool hour by hour weather forecast

Advertisement

Advertisement

Snow will hit Liverpool at 4pm on Wednesday - Credit: Getty Images