More snow is on the way in Merseyside.

The Met Office has issued Liverpool and Merseyside with snow and ice weather warnings ahead of what many retail experts say is traditionally the busiest Christmas shopping weekend each year. The latest warning was issued by the Met Office on Thursday afternoon after a week of freezing temperatures.

Merseyside woke up to wintery scenes last weekend, with the region covered in a blanket of snow - that quickly became ice and slush. Delayed trains, motorway collisions, and flight cancellations occurred and more disruption could be on the way.

Merseyrail cancelled a number of train services on Thursday due to freezing temperatures, causing problems across the rail network, and issues could continue as Merseyside is expected to see further snowfall, this weekend, with a snow and ice alert in place for Sunday.

Met Office forecast for Liverpool

Friday December 16:

Some lingering freezing fog patches through the morning, though some bright spells. Cloudier than on Thursday generally and still feeling cold. Maximum temperature 3 °C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Cold and cloudy on Saturday with a few wintry showers. A spell of snow likely early Sunday, rain quickly following. Much milder than of late with high temperatures of 7 °C.

A yellow weather warning is in place for snow and ice on Sunday (December 18). The Met Office says to expect: