Liverpool weather: Met Office issue weather warning as Merseyside set to be battered by heavy rain
The Met Office warns of potential ‘flooding and disruption’ due to heavy rain.
A weather alert for rain has been issued across north west England, with heavy showers bringing the risk of flooding and disruption.
The yellow weather warning, which covers Liverpool and Merseyside, is in place on Tuesday (September 12) from 1.00am until 1.00pm.
The Met Office warns that spray and flooding on roads could make journey times longer, bus and train services could be impacted and flooding of homes and businesses is possible.
Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool
- ⚠️ Tuesday, September 12: Yellow weather warning for rain. High of 16°C
- ⛅ Wednesday, September 13: Sunny changing to cloudy by early evening.. High of 19°C
- 🌧️ Thursday, September 14: Heavy rain changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 17°C
- 🌧️ Friday, September 15: Light rain. High of 16°C
- 🌧️ Saturday, September 16: Cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon. High of 16°C
- ⛅ Sunday, September 17: Sunny changing to cloudy by early evening. High of 18°C
Long range weather forecast (September 16-25)
According to the Met Office, northern England could experience showers and thunderstorms at the start of this period, with cooler temperatures. ‘Changeable conditions’ are most likely as the month continues, with periods of rain or showers, most frequent in the north and west. Temperatures are likely to be around or a little above average.