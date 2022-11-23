The Met Office has warned people in Liverpool that severe wet and windy weather is on the way.

Weather experts at the Met Office have issued yellow status weather warnings for most of Merseyside and the city of Liverpool.

The warning is for higher-than-normal levels of rainfall and wind and is set to come into effect on Thursday. It lasts from 10am until 7pm.

Liverpool is expected to see “heavy rain and strong, gusty winds perhaps causing some transport disruption and flooding”.

The Met Office has warned that Liverpudlians should expect the following:

Spray and flooding on roads, probably making journey times longer

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

Over the course of the weather warnings, you are advised to follow certain precautions to assure your safety. Visit the Met Office website for further guidance and information.

Weather forecast for Liverpool on Thursday, November 24