Weather experts at the Met Office have issued yellow status weather warnings for most of Merseyside and the city of Liverpool.
The warning is for higher-than-normal levels of rainfall and wind and is set to come into effect on Thursday. It lasts from 10am until 7pm.
Liverpool is expected to see “heavy rain and strong, gusty winds perhaps causing some transport disruption and flooding”.
The Met Office has warned that Liverpudlians should expect the following:
- Spray and flooding on roads, probably making journey times longer
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely
- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible
Over the course of the weather warnings, you are advised to follow certain precautions to assure your safety. Visit the Met Office website for further guidance and information.
Weather forecast for Liverpool on Thursday, November 24
- 5am to 12pm (midday): cloudy and dry throughout the morning heading towards the early afternoon, highs of 10℃
- 1pm to 2pm: heavy rainfall and winds expected with grey clouds and miserable conditions, highs of 11℃
- 3pm to 5pm: slightly less cloudy, rainfall continues to hit the city but with a brief sunny interval at 3pm, highs of 10℃
- 6pm to 12am (midnight): largely dry and cloudy to end the day with brief spells of rainfall expected at 9pm and 11pm, highs of 9℃