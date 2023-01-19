A cold spell in Liverpool could see temperatures dip as low as -6°C tonight (January 19), giving way to widespread frost and ice as we head into the weekend.

The cold spell in Liverpool continues, with another weather warning for ice issued for the city and surrounding area by the Met Office. The status yellow warning was issued this morning (Thursday, January 19) and will remain in place until 10am on Friday (January 20).

The weather alert affects other parts of north west and south west England, along with most of Wales. The Met Office is urging people in these areas to take extra care, as icy patches on untreated roads, payments and cycle paths may cause injuries from falls or accidents.

Advertisement

Travel services may also be affected with longer journey times by road, buses and trains. Temperatures could dip as low as -6°C overnight, say forecasters, so be sure to plan ahead for tomorrow morning’s commute if heading out.

Alex Deakin, Met Office meteorologist, said the weather would gradually become milder as we head into the weekend, but for now “the cold weather persists”. He said: “Temperatures will drop well below freezing, especially in rural areas.”

Weather forecast for Liverpool

Today (January 19) will be icy in places at first, with wintry showers possible. Showers will become increasingly isolated with most places seeing sunny spells at times during the day. Winds will be lighter, but it will still feel chilly, with temperatures peaking no higher than 4 °C.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Any remaining coastal wintry showers will die away, leaving a dry night with clear spells. Turning very cold, with a widespread frost, icy patches and a few freezing fog patches developing. Temperatures could plummet as low as -6 °C.

After a frosty start on Friday (January 20), it will be a dry day with plenty of sunshine for most. There is a small chance of freezing fog patches lingering into the afternoon locally, and it will feel chilly.