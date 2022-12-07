The Met Office weather warning was issued on Wednesday morning (December 7) and covers Liverpool and parts of Merseyside.

The Met Office has issued an additional yellow weather warning of ice for Liverpool. It comes as the region has started to suffer sub-zero and chilly temperatures in the build up to Christmas.

It was confirmed on Wednesday morning and will come into effect at 4pm on Thursday (December 8). The warning will be active through to 12pm on Friday (December 9).

The warning is the second of the week after another ice weather warning was issued on Wednesday. Liverpool saw higher-than-normal levels of ice and chillier conditions.

Most of Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland and England are all covered by the warning. It also includes Liverpool and a majority of Merseyside.

Weather in Liverpool and across the North West looks to remain bleak as the Christmas season looks set to arrive in full flow. The Met Office says that from Thursday onwards it will be “staying mostly dry with sunny spells through the rest of the week. Isolated showers are possible, and these could turn wintry at times. Becoming increasingly cold with widespread overnight frosts”.

This comes following the confirmation that an “Arctic maritime air mass will push across the UK from the north this week bringing us some cold days, overnight frosts and a risk of wintry showers and snow”. This will see temperatures in the UK plummet.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Rebekah Sherwin, said: “Temperatures will start to dip this week, with daytime temperatures struggling to get above freezing in many places from mid-week onwards. However, the cold air from the Arctic will also bring brighter conditions, with some dry, sunny spells in many areas, particularly away from the coast.”

What to expect during the Met Office weather warning in Merseyside

The warning that affects part of Merseyside has been qualified as a yellow weather warning, meaning it is the most mild of the three weather warnings issued by the Met Office. The weather organisation warn that those affected by the warning could expect the following:

