The Met Office has issued a 27-hour yellow weather warning for the weekend as heavy rain is expected to hit Merseyside and large parts of England and Wales over Saturday and Sunday.

Liverpool is braced for a wet weekend with disruption likely as rain sweeps through the country. Spells of heavy rain and breezes are expected across Merseyside with a yellow alert in place from 3pm Saturday, 16 February, to 6pm on Sunday, 17 February.

The Met Office said people could expect flooding in some homes and businesses and warned flooding on roads could disrupt travel and make journeys more difficult. Forecasters said that bus and train services are likely to be affected also.

In Liverpool, Saturday is set to be mostly overcast with dark clouds and some rain at around 4pm, before an extended period of heavy rain from 7pm carrying on into the morning. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 14°C throughout the day, and a low of 9°C.

Sunday is expected to be colder, with mostly overcast skies throughout the day and the possibility of some sunlight in the late afternoon. The temperature is forecast to reach a high of 10°C and a low of 8°C.

A yellow weather warning is in place over Merseyside from 3pm Saturday until 6pm on Sunday. Image: Met Office

Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool