It’s going to be colder, wet and windy in Merseyside over the weekend.

As Friday’s sunny weather fades, Merseyside is braced to be hit by thunder and lightning storms over the weekend. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for heavy showers and thunderstorms as cooler air brings unsettled weather to the North West, and other parts of the UK.

In place over Merseyside from 9am on Saturday, until midnight that evening, the yellow warning includes a ‘danger to life’ and a risk of flooding. The Met Office said: “The main message at the moment is to be aware of the potential for heavy downpours with lightning, hail and gusty winds.”

Temperatures reached 27°C in Liverpool on Friday, but will drop to around 23°C on Saturday. The mercury will drop further to 20°C on Sunday, when more rain is predicted, but no weather alert is currently in place.

High pressure may return to the region towards the end of the month, meaning drier and warmer temperatures are on the way.

Yellow warning for thunderstorms in Liverpool and Merseyside on Saturday. Image: Met Office

Met Office forecast for Liverpool this weekend and beyond

Saturday, July 8: Yellow warning for thunderstorms. High of 23 °C.

Sunday, July 9: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning. Heavy rain in afternoon. High of 20 °C.

Monday, July 10: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning. High of 19 °C.

Tuesday, July 11: Light showers changing to sunny by early evening. High of 19 °C.

Wednesday, July 12: Light showers. High of 18 °C.

Met Office yellow warning for thunderstorms includes: