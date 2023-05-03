The Met Office has revealed its weather forecast for the coronation of King Charles and bank holiday weekend in Liverpool.

The coronation of King Charles is set to be an historic event in the UK, with a three day weekend to celebrate. With street parties and several events planned across the city, residents will be hoping for good weather to help celebrate the crowning of the monarch.

The Met Office has revealed what the weather will look like over the weekend and it’s not good news for anyone hoping to celebrate the coronation outdoors. The Met Office is predicting gloomy weather in Liverpool for the occasion, with rain expected over most of the long weekend.

Liverpool weather forecast

Friday May 5 - On Friday, Liverpool will see temperatures reach highs of 15°C and lows of 10°C. Despite the high temperature, the day will see mostly light rain before changing to sunny intervals by early evening.

Saturday May 6 - Coronation day in Liverpool will see more light rain and clouds, with highs of 15°C and lows of 11°C.

Sunday May 7 - Sunday will see a break from the rain but conditions remain overcast, with some sunny intervals by lunchtime.

Rain is forecast over the bank holiday weekend

