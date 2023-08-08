Register
Liverpool weather: Met Office predict rise in temperature and ‘warm sunshine’

Warmer weather is on the way but how long will it last?

Emma Dukes
Published 8th Aug 2023, 11:20 BST

Liverpool is set to bask in sunshine after a very wet July.

With temperatures below average throughout August so far, the return of warmer weather will be welcome news for many, though more showers could be on the way.

According to the Met Office, the north west will experience ‘very warm sunshine’ on Thursday. However, unsettled weather will likely return at the weekend.

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool:

  • Tuesday, August 8: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. High of 17 °C.
  • Wednesday, August 9: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 20 °C.
  • Thursday, August 10: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. High of 24 °C.
  • Friday, August 11: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning. High of 21 °C.
  • Saturday, August 12: Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning. High of 20 °C.
  • Sunday, August 13: Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning. High of 19 °C.

According to the Met Office, the first few days of this period are likely to see ‘showery conditions’ with the ‘heaviest and most frequent showers’ likely towards the north west. Temperatures are likely to be ‘near average’ but changeable conditions are likely.

