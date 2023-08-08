Warmer weather is on the way but how long will it last?

Liverpool is set to bask in sunshine after a very wet July.

With temperatures below average throughout August so far, the return of warmer weather will be welcome news for many, though more showers could be on the way.

According to the Met Office, the north west will experience ‘very warm sunshine’ on Thursday. However, unsettled weather will likely return at the weekend.

Tuesday, August 8: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. High of 17 °C.

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. High of 17 °C. Wednesday, August 9: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 20 °C.

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 20 °C. Thursday, August 10: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. High of 24 °C.

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. High of 24 °C. Friday, August 11: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning. High of 21 °C.

Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning. High of 21 °C. Saturday, August 12: Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning. High of 20 °C.

Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning. High of 20 °C. Sunday, August 13: Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning. High of 19 °C.