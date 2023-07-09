Liverpool weather: Met Office predicts further thunderstorms after flash floods

Further adverse conditions are expected for the remainder of the weekend.

Further thunderstorms are set to batter Merseyside, after parts of the region saw flash floods and lightning yesterday afternoon (July 9).

Although the Met Office’s yellow weather warning for thunder is no longer in place, people across Merseyside can expect adverse conditions today, and the potential for further flooding.

Yesterday, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service confirmed an incident in Allerton, stating that Springwood Avenue was closed after “extensive flooding outside the Pub in the Park” and warned motorists not to drive in the area. A woman was also rescued in Mossley Hill, after her car became stuck in floodwater under a bridge.

Parts of the New Mersey Retail Park, Speke, car park were also flooded, with crowds of people waiting in shops for the adverse conditions to ease.

Further thunderstorms: Despite a sunny start to the day, Merseyside residents should expect further thunder and lightning this afternoon, with the Met Office predicting the adverse weather to begin at around 16:00.

Heavy thunder and lightning are expected for several hours but will clear throughout the evening. Drivers should take extra care as flood warnings are in place across the country.

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool: