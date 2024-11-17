Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice in Merseyside with the freezing, wintry weather sweeping across parts of the UK is set to arrive in the region.

Snow will hit parts of Scotland from Sunday afternoon, and further snow is forecast for large parts of North Wales and Northern England from Monday evening.

The weather service warned of ‘unsettled’ and ‘potentially disruptive’ conditions, with the mercury set to drop to freezing in Merseyside overnight. The ‘lowest possible’ temperature in Liverpool is forecast to be -5°C on Monday night, but is more likely to be around 0°C/-1°C.

The Met Office’s yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Merseyside is in place from 7pm on Monday, November 18, to 10am on Tuesday, November 19.

Chief Meteorologist, Andy Page, said: “We have issued yellow warnings for snow and ice as cold weather moves in from the north. This brings snow showers and some ice to parts of Scotland on Sunday night, and then the potential for a spell of snow to lead to disruption to some transport routes across a central swathe of the UK on Tuesday morning. Gusty winds in the east also remain a potential hazard. Updates to the warnings for wintry hazards are likely so it is important to stay up to date with the latest forecast”

Any snow is most still likely to fall on higher ground, but the experts warn ‘there is a chance that snow may settle at lower levels within the warning area’. A 5-10 cm layer of snow on low levels is likely to be more disruptive, particularly if travelling and if the snow coincides rush hour.

As the rain, sleet and snow clear on Tuesday morning, ice may form on untreated surfaces.

Five day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

🌧️ Sunday, November 17 : Heavy rain.. High of 11°C. Low of 0°C.

: Heavy rain.. High of 11°C. Low of 0°C. ⚠️ Monday, November 18: Yellow weather warning for snow and ice. High of 8°C. Low of -5°C.

Yellow weather warning for snow and ice. High of 8°C. Low of -5°C. ⚠️ Tuesday, November 19: Yellow weather warning for snow and ice. High of 8°C. Low of -2°C.

Yellow weather warning for snow and ice. High of 8°C. Low of -2°C. 🌦️ Wednesday, November 20: Clear changing to light showers by lunchtime. High of 6°C. Low of 0°C.

Clear changing to light showers by lunchtime. High of 6°C. Low of 0°C. 🌦️ Thursday, November 21: Light showers changing to partly cloudy by early evening. High of 8°C. Low of -1°C.