Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A yellow alert is in place across Merseyside.

A Met Office weather warning is in place across Liverpool, as heavy rain falls on the city.

The yellow alert, which covers all of Liverpool and Knowsley and parts of Wirral and Sefton, warns that ‘slow-moving heavy showers may cause some travel disruption and flooding on Sunday morning’. In place until 10.00am, heavy rain is expected in Liverpool until around 2.00pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Late Sunday afternoon and evening, however, are set to see some sunshine with dry conditions also expected throughout Monday (July 8).

Yellow Met Office weather warning for Liverpool. | Met Office

Five day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool