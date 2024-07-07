Liverpool weather: 'Heavy showers' for Liverpool as Met Office issue weather warning

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 7th Jul 2024, 09:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A yellow alert is in place across Merseyside.

A Met Office weather warning is in place across Liverpool, as heavy rain falls on the city.

The yellow alert, which covers all of Liverpool and Knowsley and parts of Wirral and Sefton, warns that ‘slow-moving heavy showers may cause some travel disruption and flooding on Sunday morning’. In place until 10.00am, heavy rain is expected in Liverpool until around 2.00pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Late Sunday afternoon and evening, however, are set to see some sunshine with dry conditions also expected throughout Monday (July 8).

Yellow Met Office weather warning for Liverpool.Yellow Met Office weather warning for Liverpool.
Yellow Met Office weather warning for Liverpool. | Met Office

Five day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

  • ⚠️ Sunday, July 7: Yellow weather warning. High of 16°C
  • Monday, July 8: Sunny changing to cloudy in the afternoon. High of 21°C
  • 🌧️ Tuesday, July 9: Heavy rain. High of 20°C
  • ☁️ Wednesday, July 10: Cloudy changing to light showers. High of 18°C
  • ☁️ Thursday, July 11: Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 17°C
Related topics:Met Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.