Liverpool weather: 'Heavy showers' for Liverpool as Met Office issue weather warning
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A yellow alert is in place across Merseyside.
A Met Office weather warning is in place across Liverpool, as heavy rain falls on the city.
The yellow alert, which covers all of Liverpool and Knowsley and parts of Wirral and Sefton, warns that ‘slow-moving heavy showers may cause some travel disruption and flooding on Sunday morning’. In place until 10.00am, heavy rain is expected in Liverpool until around 2.00pm.
Late Sunday afternoon and evening, however, are set to see some sunshine with dry conditions also expected throughout Monday (July 8).
Five day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool
- ⚠️ Sunday, July 7: Yellow weather warning. High of 16°C
- ⛅ Monday, July 8: Sunny changing to cloudy in the afternoon. High of 21°C
- 🌧️ Tuesday, July 9: Heavy rain. High of 20°C
- ☁️ Wednesday, July 10: Cloudy changing to light showers. High of 18°C
- ☁️ Thursday, July 11: Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 17°C
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.