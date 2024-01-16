Liverpool weather: Thick 'disruptive' snow falls on Merseyside - how long will the snow last?
More snow is expected to hit Liverpool later this week.
Merseyside residents awoke to beautiful wintry landscapes this morning as snow fell across the region but the conditions also caused traffic and travel disruption.
The snow started in the early hours of Tuesday morning (January 16) and continued to fall on some parts, including Liverpool city centre, until around 8.30am.
In Liverpool, thick snow covered the pavements and roads, and some shops were unable to open on time due to the adverse conditions.
Elsewhere on Merseyside, including some parts of Sefton and Wirral, snowfall was much lighter, with minor disruption and a light dusting of snow.
A Met Office weather warning for snow and ice is in place across Merseyside until 23.59 on Thursday (January 18).
The yellow alert means disruption to motorists and public transport users is expected, with the small chance of power cuts and loss of phone service.
Is more snow forecast for Merseyside?
The Met Office is warning that further 'rain, sleet and snow' is expected around the north west on Tuesday evening, with 'travel disruption likely'. However, the hour-by-hour forecast for Liverpool appears to be clear and dry.
There is, however, a 30% of snow in Liverpool at around 3.00am on Thursday (January 18).
Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool
- ⚠️ Tuesday, January 16 - Yellow weather warning: snow and ice. High 5°C. Low 0°C
- ⚠️ Wednesday, January 17 - Yellow weather warning: snow. High 2°C. Low 0°C
- ⚠️ Thursday, January 18 - Yellow weather warning: snow. High 5°C. Low 1°C
- ☁️ Friday, January 19 - Clear changing to cloudy by early evening. High 6°C. Low 5°C
- ☁️ Saturday, January 20 - Cloudy. High 9°C. Low 7°C