Liverpool weather: Met Office weather forecast for Merseyside in the aftermath of Storm Elin
The Met Office is warning of more 'unsettled' conditions next week.
Storm Elin saw strong winds batter Liverpool and Merseyside on Saturday, with Formby experiencing a power cut in the evening.
A yellow weather warning for wind was in place across the region and has now ended. However, the Met Office is warning of more 'unsettled' conditions next week, with heavy rain showers set to continue.
A Met Office spokesperson said: "An unsettled start to next week is likely, with an Atlantic influence on the UK weather bringing periods of wet and windy weather for many."
Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool
- 🌧️ Sunday, December 10: Heavy rain changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 11°C. Low of 8°C.
- ☁️ Monday, December 11: Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning. High of 9°C. Low of 7°C.
- ☁️ Tuesday, December 12: Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 9°C. Low of 6°C.
- ☁️ Wednesday, December 13: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. High of 7°C. Low of 4°C.
- ☁️ Thursday, December 14: Light rain changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 9°C. Low of 8°C.