Liverpool weather: Snow set to return as February temperatures plummet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool could witness snowy scenes once again in the coming weeks, with weather forecasters predicting another cold spell will arrive at the end of the month.

The experts at Accuweather say there could be multiple days of snow in Liverpool in the first weeks of March, with close to freezing temperatures expected as February draws to a close.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office long range forecast agrees that we can expect frosty conditions to return in northern parts of the country, including Merseyside, after period of 'uncertain' drier weather.

The weather experts forecast that at the end of February and into March there is the 'potential for snow' as well as a 'higher than normal likelihood' of winds coming in from the north and east which would increase the chances of colder conditions.

Other weather maps are predicting parts of the UK to be hit with snow at the end of February. The long range forecast from MetDesk shows snow extending from the Scottish Highlands down over Merseyside and as far south as Cardiff.

Though in the coming days warmer temperatures are forecast, with an expected high of 14°C on Thursday, despite cloud and rain. We cna expect more of the same on Friday and over the weekend.

Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool