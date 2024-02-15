Liverpool weather: Snow set to return as February temperatures plummet
Liverpool could witness snowy scenes once again in the coming weeks, with weather forecasters predicting another cold spell will arrive at the end of the month.
The experts at Accuweather say there could be multiple days of snow in Liverpool in the first weeks of March, with close to freezing temperatures expected as February draws to a close.
The Met Office long range forecast agrees that we can expect frosty conditions to return in northern parts of the country, including Merseyside, after period of 'uncertain' drier weather.
The weather experts forecast that at the end of February and into March there is the 'potential for snow' as well as a 'higher than normal likelihood' of winds coming in from the north and east which would increase the chances of colder conditions.
Other weather maps are predicting parts of the UK to be hit with snow at the end of February. The long range forecast from MetDesk shows snow extending from the Scottish Highlands down over Merseyside and as far south as Cardiff.
Though in the coming days warmer temperatures are forecast, with an expected high of 14°C on Thursday, despite cloud and rain. We cna expect more of the same on Friday and over the weekend.
Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool
- 🌧️ Thursday, February 15 – Cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime.. High 14°C, low 9°C.
- ☁️ Friday, February 16 – Light showers changing to cloudy by late morning. High 11°C, low 8°C.
- 🌧️ Saturday, February 17 – Cloudy changing to light rain in the afternoon.. High 12°C, low 9°C.
- ☁️ Sunday February 18 – Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning.. High 10°C, low 8°C.
- 🌤️ Monday, February 19 – Cloudy changing to light rain by late morning.. High 10°C, low 7°C.