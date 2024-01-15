Snow is expected to fall on Merseyside for the first time this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool and Merseyside are bracing for snow and ice, as wintry conditions and an arctic blast are expected to cause disruption throughout this week.

The Met Office have issued weather alerts across four days this week, with a yellow warning for ice currently in place across Merseyside, until 11.00am on Monday. A snow and ice warning will be in place from 12.00am on Tuesday (January 16). From Wednesday, it will be downgraded to just snow, and run until 11.59pm on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weather experts say a 'snow or hail flurry is possible' on Monday, particularly towards Merseyside and Cheshire, however, the first snow is predicted to fall on Liverpool at 4.00am on Tuesday (January 16) and continue until around 8.00am.

A snow and ice warning is in place from 12.00am on Tuesday (January 16). Image: Met Office

The Met Office warns that the 'frequent' snow showers could be 'disruptive', and Sefton Council is urging local residents to 'please look out for elderly relatives or neighbours and check to see if they need any practical help and that they are well'.

The temperature is not expected to exceed 6°C until the weekend with the 'feels like' temperature dropping to -3° due to cold arctic air.

The wintry conditions are expected to cause disruption to motorists and public transport users, with 'some roads and railways affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Power cuts could occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected, however the Met Office says there is 'only a small chance' of this.

Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool