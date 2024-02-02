Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Snow and freezing conditions are expected to return to Merseyside later this month as the milder weather gives way to a cold snap.

The Met Office's long range forecast predicts that February will become colder across the north of the country 'which will turn wintery at times'. More unsettled weather is also predicted.

According to the forecast, conditions will start to become drier as the month goes on, with winds coming in from the north and an increased likelihood of colder conditions developing more widely. There is an increased chance of snow, especially in the north of the country.

Accuweather has published the exact dates snow is forecast to fall on Liverpool this month. These dates are Sunday, 18 February and Thursday, 22 February.

On Sunday, snow is forecast for the morning before the weather lightens up, with the temperature expected to reach a high of 5°C and a low of -1°C.

This weekend, the weather is expected to be mostly overcast, with some dark clouds expected at times and light rain on Saturday.

Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool