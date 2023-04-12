Register
Liverpool weather: Temperature set to rise in Merseyside, with highs of 19 degrees

The region will see the sun shining next week.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 12th Apr 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST

Liverpool may be experiencing adverse weather, with Met Office warnings in place for much of this week, but the sun is set so shine again very soon.

According to BBC Weather, Merseyside residents can expect gusty winds and showers until Thursday (April 13) but, the worst of the weather will be over by the weekend. Friday will see heavy rain showers in the evening, but the weekend will be mostly dry, with sunny spells and the occasional shower.

Next week, however, it is predicted that Liverpool and Merseyside will see sunny weather, with temperatures of up to 19°C.

BBC Weather long range forecast - week beginning April 17:

  • Monday April 17: Sunny intervals with a gentle breeze. Maximum temperature of 18°C.
  • Tuesday April 18: Sunny intervals with a moderate breeze. Maxiumum temperature of 19°C.
  • Wednesday April 19: Sunny with a moderate breeze. Maxiumum temperature of 19°C.
  • Thursday April 20: Sunny intervals with a moderate breeze. Maxiumum temperature of 19°C.
  • Friday April 21: Light rain showers, sunny intervals and a moderate breeze. Maxiumum temperature of 17°C.
  • Saturday April 22: Sunny intervals with a gentle breeze. Maximum temperature of 17°C.
  • Sunday April 23: Sunny with a gentle breeze. Maximum temperature of 18°C.
The Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool. Image: SakhanPhotography - stock.adobe.The Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool. Image: SakhanPhotography - stock.adobe.
The Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool. Image: SakhanPhotography - stock.adobe.