Liverpool weather: Temperature set to rise in Merseyside, with highs of 19 degrees

Liverpool may be experiencing adverse weather, with Met Office warnings in place for much of this week, but the sun is set so shine again very soon.

According to BBC Weather, Merseyside residents can expect gusty winds and showers until Thursday (April 13) but, the worst of the weather will be over by the weekend. Friday will see heavy rain showers in the evening, but the weekend will be mostly dry, with sunny spells and the occasional shower.

Next week, however, it is predicted that Liverpool and Merseyside will see sunny weather, with temperatures of up to 19°C.

BBC Weather long range forecast - week beginning April 17:

Monday April 17: Sunny intervals with a gentle breeze. Maximum temperature of 18°C.

