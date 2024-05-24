Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office predicts a real springtime mix of weather for Merseyside.

Throughout the last couple of weeks, we’ve generally enjoyed sunshine and above average temperatures but the weather took a turn for the worse this week as yellow and amber weather warnings for rain were issued by the Met Office and the temperature dropped to 12°C.

The alerts have now expired and we are all looking forward to a long bank holiday weekend from Saturday May 25 until Monday May 27, but what will the weather be like? The Met Office predicts a real springtime mix, with sunshine, showers, some longer spells of rain possible and even thunderstorms in Merseyside.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mark Sidaway said: “The Bank Holiday weekend will see some sunny spells and it will feel quite pleasant in the sunshine for many on Saturday in particular. Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday will likely see a return to sunshine and showers. Low pressure to the west is likely to push fronts into the UK on Sunday, these tending to break up and turn more showery in nature as they do so. We are likely to see some heavy, possibly thundery showers on both days, but there should still be some dry spells in between, and in any sunshine it will feel pleasantly warm.”

In Liverpool and Merseyside the outlook appears most favourable on Saturday, when temperatures could hit 19°C at around 3pm, following a sunny start to the day. It is due to cloud over in the afternoon but will remain dry.

It’s a different story on Sunday, as light rain arrives in the early hours and thundery showers are predicted for lunchtime. The temperature will peak at 16°C around 4pm but the afternoon and evening sunny spells are expected to be interspersed with rain.

Bank holiday Monday starts cloudy with light showers but those should dry up around lunchtime and Merseyside could enjoy some sunny spells into the evening, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 15°C.

