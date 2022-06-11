Liverpool weather: Met Office forecast weekend showers followed by summer sun and 25°C heat

By Emily Bonner
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 12:11 pm

As we move into the weekend, it is a cloudy picture for the region - staying dry in Birkenhead and St Helens, patchy rain elsewhere. Temperatures reaching highs of 20°C.

At the latter part of the weekend, patchy rain is expected across the region with a 53% chance of showers over Liverpool. Lots of cloud around still. Highs of 18°C.

And looking at the five day forecast now and after some sporadic showers over the weekend as we move into next week it will start to feel more like summer.

Temperatures are really starting to heat up and we could see lots of sunshine around so grab your sunnies. By Wednesday it looks dry and sunny reaching highs of 25°C.

