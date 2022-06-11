WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside.

As we move into the weekend, it is a cloudy picture for the region - staying dry in Birkenhead and St Helens, patchy rain elsewhere. Temperatures reaching highs of 20°C.

At the latter part of the weekend, patchy rain is expected across the region with a 53% chance of showers over Liverpool. Lots of cloud around still. Highs of 18°C.

And looking at the five day forecast now and after some sporadic showers over the weekend as we move into next week it will start to feel more like summer.