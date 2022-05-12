WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside.

As we make our way towards the latter part of the week, the overcast picture is clearing for the region. It’s staying dry in Chester, whilst elsewhere there's are chance of some light rain. Highs of 15°C.

As we move into the weekend, there’s still some cloud around in the region, though we should see the sun peaking out. Staying dry for the most part. Highs of 18°C.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And looking at the five day forecast now, and as the week goes on it's drying up for us. There will be some sunshine but it is still partly cloudy.