As we make our way towards the latter part of the week, the overcast picture is clearing for the region. It’s staying dry in Chester, whilst elsewhere there's are chance of some light rain. Highs of 15°C.
As we move into the weekend, there’s still some cloud around in the region, though we should see the sun peaking out. Staying dry for the most part. Highs of 18°C.
And looking at the five day forecast now, and as the week goes on it's drying up for us. There will be some sunshine but it is still partly cloudy.
Starting to really warm up, it's really starting to feel like spring. By Monday it's looking cloudy but dry, highs of 20°C.