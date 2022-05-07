WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside.

As we move into the weekend, it's a sunny picture for the region with the exception of St Helens where it's partly cloudy. There is a chance of showers. Temperatures reaching highs of 18°C.

At the latter part of the weekend, it's looking partly cloudy across the region, not much in the way of sunshine. We could potentially see the odd shower. Highs of 18°C.

And looking at the five day forecast now and unfortunately there isn't much in the way of sunshine around, with it remaining partly cloudy.

It is definitely heating up for us though, with temepratures hitting the high teens. There's a chance of some showers throughout the week.