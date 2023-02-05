The UKHSA cold weather warning will be in place for the whole of England for at least 72 hours.

Overnight temperatures could plunge to -2°C on Merseyside as the country braces itself for a 72 hour cold weather alert.

The warning by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) comes as low temperatures and overnight frost is set to impact the country over the coming days. The warning is in place from 6pm on Sunday (February 5) until 6pm on Tuesday (February 7).

The UKHSA is encouraging people to stay warm and look out for those most at risk from the effects of cold weather. The agency has issued advice for people on how to stay safe during the cold snap.

While the weather experts at the Met Office forecast the feel like temperature in parts of Merseyside could plunge into minus figures.

The UKHSA say if you are unable to heat all the rooms you use, it’s important to heat the living room during the day and the bedroom just before going to sleep. Wearing several layers of thinner clothing will keep you warmer than one thicker layer. Having plenty of hot food and drinks is also effective for keeping warm.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Consultant in Public Health Medicine at UKHSA, said: “Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, with older people and those with heart or lung conditions particularly at risk.

“It’s important to check in on family, friends and relatives who are more vulnerable to the cold weather. If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18C if you can.”

David Oliver, a Deputy Chief forecaster at the Met Office , said: “From Sunday and into early next week an area of high pressure will dominate the UK’s weather.

“This will bring some cold nights with a widespread frost across the country. However, by day temperatures will recover to around mid-single figures, near normal for the time of year.”

Met Office weather forecast for Merseyside

The Met Office outlook for the next few days warns of freezing fog patches and widespread icy conditions across England. By Wednesday (February 8) there may still be cloudy and windy conditions across many areas of the country, but the temperatures should be slightly higher.

Weather, Sunday, February 5

A colder start than of late with a frost in some places. Otherwise a fine day with light winds and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures rising to around average for February. Maximum temperature 7 °C. From 6pm the weather will get significantly colder with the feels like temperature hitting -2°C overnight.

Weather, Monday, February 6

Mist and fog generally clearing during the morning leaving another dry and bright day with plenty of sunshine, before turning cloudy at lunchtime in Liverpool. Maximum temperature 8°C, before dropping to a -1°C feels like figure overnight.

Weather, Tuesday February 7 and Wednesday February 8