WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside.

As we make our way towards the latter part of the week, it's looks like it'll stay dry with plenty of sunshine predicted. Temperatures reaching highs of 12°C.

As we move into the weekend, it's staying dry and there'll be lots of sunshine around with the exception of Birkenhead where it'll be partly cloudy. Highs of 16°C in Southport.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And looking at the five day forecast now, it really is a lovely weather picture for us here in the region. Dry with sunny sky's for the main part.