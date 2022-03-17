As we make our way towards the latter part of the week, it's looks like it'll stay dry with plenty of sunshine predicted. Temperatures reaching highs of 12°C.
As we move into the weekend, it's staying dry and there'll be lots of sunshine around with the exception of Birkenhead where it'll be partly cloudy. Highs of 16°C in Southport.
And looking at the five day forecast now, it really is a lovely weather picture for us here in the region. Dry with sunny sky's for the main part.
It's getting warmer too, climbing up to highs of 17 °C. By Monday it's staying dry and sunny though temperatures are dropping down to 11 °C.