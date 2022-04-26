It's a dry, albeit cloudy picture for the region at the start of the working week, with the exception of Chester where there's a 21% chance of showers. Highs of 12 °C.
As we move towards the middle of the week, it's staying dry and we are seeing some lovely sunshine brighten things up. Warming up for us too, we're seeing highs of 16 °C
And looking at the five day forecast now, and it's looking like a pleasant week weather wise for us here in the region. Staying dry for the most part.
After an overcast start to the working week, we'll be enjoying plenty of sunshine. By Saturday it's remaining dry but overcast, temperatures reaching highs of 16 °C.