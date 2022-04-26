WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside.

It's a dry, albeit cloudy picture for the region at the start of the working week, with the exception of Chester where there's a 21% chance of showers. Highs of 12 °C.

As we move towards the middle of the week, it's staying dry and we are seeing some lovely sunshine brighten things up. Warming up for us too, we're seeing highs of 16 °C

And looking at the five day forecast now, and it's looking like a pleasant week weather wise for us here in the region. Staying dry for the most part.