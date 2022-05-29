WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside.

As we move into the weekend, it is a sunny and dry picture for the region on Saturday. Feeling pleasantly warm for us too with temperatures reaching highs of 18°C

However, on Sunday, when Liverpool are due to parade the FA Cup and League Cup through the city, it's looking overcast, lots of cloud around.

Patchy rain is expected across the region with a 40% chance of showers over Liverpool. Highs of 14 °C

And looking at the five day forecast now and after some sunny spells over the weekend we'll start to see more cloud around.

We could see some light showers into next week.