Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

Merseyside weather: Sun set to shine on Liverpool this half-term, with temperature expected to rise

High pressure will continue to ‘dominate’ meaning ‘fine’ conditions are here to stay.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 29th May 2023, 11:20 BST

People across Liverpool and Merseyside have enjoyed a bank holiday weekend filled with sunshine and blue skies, and it looks like the lovely conditions will continue.

Despite a cloudy start to Monday, the Met Office believe the sun is here to stay and will continue throughout half term, and into June.

Met Office forecast for Liverpool (W/C May 29):

Most Popular

High pressure will continue to ‘dominate’ the weather and temperatures are expected to rise towards the end of the week.

  • Monday May 29: Sunny spells and light winds. High of 19°C.
  • Tuesday May 30: Sunshine and light winds. High of 22°C.
  • Wednesday May 31: Sunshine and light winds. High of 21°C.
  • Thursday June 1: Sunshine and light winds. High of 21°C.
  • Friday June 2: Sunshine and light winds. High of 20°C.
  • Saturday June 3: Sunshine and light winds. High of 20°C.
  • Sunday June 4: Sunshine and light winds. High of 20°C.

Long range forecast (June 2-26):

The Met Office’s UK long range forecast suggests that dry conditions and hot weather will continue in Liverpool and the north west, with the south being affected by potential rain and wind. ‘Temperatures above average’ are likely during the first two weeks of June.

Discussing the latter half of June, the Met Office said: “A north/south split is possible as June progresses with northern areas having a better chance of continued dry conditions, whereas the south may be slightly wetter than average.

“Winds may also be stronger in the southern half of the country but remain light in northern regions. In general, the temperatures are likely to be above average; eastern coastal areas may feel slightly cooler, however, in the presence of onshore winds.”

People enjoy the sunshine on Liverpool’s Pier Head.People enjoy the sunshine on Liverpool’s Pier Head.
People enjoy the sunshine on Liverpool’s Pier Head.
Related topics:PeoplePlantsCouncil