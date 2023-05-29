High pressure will continue to ‘dominate’ meaning ‘fine’ conditions are here to stay.

People across Liverpool and Merseyside have enjoyed a bank holiday weekend filled with sunshine and blue skies, and it looks like the lovely conditions will continue.

Despite a cloudy start to Monday, the Met Office believe the sun is here to stay and will continue throughout half term, and into June.

Met Office forecast for Liverpool (W/C May 29):

Advertisement

Advertisement

High pressure will continue to ‘dominate’ the weather and temperatures are expected to rise towards the end of the week.

Monday May 29: Sunny spells and light winds. High of 19°C.

Sunny spells and light winds. High of 19°C. Tuesday May 30: Sunshine and light winds. High of 22°C.

Sunshine and light winds. High of 22°C. Wednesday May 31: Sunshine and light winds. High of 21°C.

Sunshine and light winds. High of 21°C. Thursday June 1: Sunshine and light winds. High of 21°C.

Sunshine and light winds. High of 21°C. Friday June 2: Sunshine and light winds. High of 20°C.

Sunshine and light winds. High of 20°C. Saturday June 3: Sunshine and light winds. High of 20°C.

Sunshine and light winds. High of 20°C. Sunday June 4: Sunshine and light winds. High of 20°C.

Long range forecast (June 2-26):

The Met Office’s UK long range forecast suggests that dry conditions and hot weather will continue in Liverpool and the north west, with the south being affected by potential rain and wind. ‘Temperatures above average’ are likely during the first two weeks of June.

Discussing the latter half of June, the Met Office said: “A north/south split is possible as June progresses with northern areas having a better chance of continued dry conditions, whereas the south may be slightly wetter than average.

“Winds may also be stronger in the southern half of the country but remain light in northern regions. In general, the temperatures are likely to be above average; eastern coastal areas may feel slightly cooler, however, in the presence of onshore winds.”