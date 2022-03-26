Merseyside weather: Sunny weekend ahead as temperatures soar above average

WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside.

As we move into the weekend, it's a sunny picture for the region, staying dry throughout. Staying really nice and warm too with temperatures reaching highs of 18°C or 19°C.

At the latter part of the weekend, that sunny weather continues, however there is a chance of rain across the regions apart from Southport where it's staying dry. We're seeing highs of 17°C.

And looking at the five day forecast now and as we leave the weekend that spring heatwave we've been enjoying looks like it'll be a thing of the past.