Merseyside weather: Sunny weekend ahead as temperatures soar above average

As we move into the weekend, it's a sunny picture for the region, staying dry throughout. Staying really nice and warm too with temperatures reaching highs of 18°C or 19°C.
At the latter part of the weekend, that sunny weather continues, however there is a chance of rain across the regions apart from Southport where it's staying dry. We're seeing highs of 17°C.
And looking at the five day forecast now and as we leave the weekend that spring heatwave we've been enjoying looks like it'll be a thing of the past.
It's going to cool down again, still staying in double figures but that sunshine will dissapear. By Wednesday, expect patchy rain- temperatures reaching highs of 13 °C.