As we move towards the middle of the week, it's an overcast picture for region, staying dry for the most part with the exception of St Helens and Southport where we could see some drizzle.
Looking at the latter part of the working week now, and the cloud is set to give way to sunshine. Temperatures sitting between 11°C and 13°C.
And looking at the five day forecast now, it is starting to feel like spring has sprung in the region with temperatures climbing well into double figures as the week goes on. By Sunday, it's looking sunny and dry with highs of 15 °C.