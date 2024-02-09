Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mixture of sunny intervals and showers are expected in Liverpool this weekend, after 24 hours of snow warnings.

A Met Office-issued yellow weather warning for snow was in place from 6.00am on Thursday until 6.00am on Friday, however, residents on Merseyside saw mostly rain, with any snow failing to stick on the ground.

While the Met Office forecasts a mild and potentially wet weekend for Liverpool, other parts of Northern England, could see snow on the hills.

When will it snow in Liverpool?

According to Accuweather, Liverpool could see snow on March 1, with the weather organisation predicting a 'cloudy day with rain and snow at times becoming all rain'.

The Met Office does not provide accurate forecasts this far in advance, but its UK long range forecast - covering February 28 to March 3 - does mention the potential for 'some wintry showers'.

Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool