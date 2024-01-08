The 'feels like' temperature could drop to -2°C and the UK Health Security Agency has issued a warning.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an Amber Cold Health Alert for North West England as wintry conditions sweep across the country.

The alert covers Merseyside and runs until 12.00pm on Friday, January 12. The region had previously been placed under a yellow alert from Saturday, with the Met Office forecasting a period of lower-than-average temperatures across this weekend and the coming week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the UKHSA, the upgraded amber alert means: “Cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time, with potential for the whole population to be at risk and where other sectors may also start to observe impacts, indicating a coordinated response is required."

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: "Cold weather can increase the risks of heart attacks, strokes, and chest infections, so it can have a serious impact on health, particularly for older people and those with pre-existing health conditions.

"Temperatures are expected to turn particularly cold overnight, as we would expect at this time of year. If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65 it is important to try and heat the rooms where you spend most of your time, such as your living room or bedroom, in the coming days."

In Liverpool, temperatures are not forecast to drop below 1°C, however, it will feel much colder due to the brisk easterly breeze. The Met Office say the 'feels like' temperature will drop to -2°C overnight on Monday and Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The weather experts also warn that areas of higher ground in the North West could see 'severe frost' and cold conditions are expected to continue throughout the week. A yellow weather warning for ice and snow is in place over parts of southern England, but Merseyside is currently not affected.

Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool