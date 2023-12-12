Liverpool weather: Met Office forecasts 'brighter' and 'more settled' weather for Merseyside
The Met Office also says snow could make an appearance towards the end of the month.
Liverpool could see sunshine this week, after strong winds and heavy rain.
Although Tuesday will bring 'changeable' conditions with the chance of showers, the Met Office believes sunny spells will develop throughout the week.
The Met Office also predicts 'more settled weather' across the country in the lead up to Christmas, with 'brighter' conditions. However, from Boxing Day, unsettled conditions could return with the 'chance of a colder spell of weather with hazards such as snow and ice' increasing later in December and into the New Year period.
Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool
- ☁️ Tuesday, December 12: Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 9°C. Low of 6°C.
- ☁️ Wednesday, December 13: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. High of 7°C. Low of 4°C.
- ☁️ Thursday, December 14: Light rain changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 9°C. Low of 8°C.
- ☁️ Friday, December 15: Cloudy. High of 11°C. Low of 10°C.
