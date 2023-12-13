Liverpool weather: Met Office forecasts cold interlude with possibility of snow and ice
According to the Met Office's long range weather forecast, wintery conditions are on the way.
The Met Office is warning that snow and ice is 'probable' next week, as temperatures are set to drop.
Liverpool is experiencing mild and mainly dry conditions this week, with temperatures up to 12 degrees and spells of sunshine. However, according to the Met Office's UK long range weather forecast, wintery conditions are on the way.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "It now looks probable that there will be at least one short-lived colder interlude next week, with a period of north or northwesterly winds that could bring some snow and ice, especially in the north."
It is not yet known whether the snow will hit Liverpool, however, it will become clearer as the week goes on.
The Met Office also believes there is a continued chance of a 'short-lived colder spell or two' after Christmas, bringing hazards such as snow and ice.
Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool
- ☁️ Wednesday, December 13: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon. High of 7°C. Low of 4°C.
- ☁️ Thursday, December 14: Light rain changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 9°C. Low of 8°C.
- ☁️ Friday, December 15: Cloudy. High of 11°C. Low of 10°C.
- ☁️ Saturday, December 16: Overcast changing to light rain in the afternoon. High of 12°C. Low of 9°C.
- ☁️ Sunday, December 17: Cloudy and light rain. High of 10°C. Low of 8°C.