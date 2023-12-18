Liverpool weather: Met Office issue yellow alert as 60mph winds and heavy rain to hit Merseyside
Experts have warned of the chance of power outages and injury from flying debris.
The Met Office have issued a yellow alert for Merseyside with stormy weather set to hit the region later this week. Gales could reach up to 56mph in Liverpool and a warning for wind has been put in place from midnight until 11.59pm on Thursday 21 December.
Formby and parts of Wirral were plunged into darkness last week due to a mass power cut during Storm Elin and the Met Office has once again warned of the chance of outages. The national weather service has also forewarned that injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible. Damage to buildings and disruption to travel is also likely.
Heavy rain will hit Merseyside on Tuesday morning and will change to light rain over the following two days. Strong winds are due to hit their peak in the region from 3pm to 6pm on Thursday, when they could top 60mph.
The Met Office said: “Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, strong west to northwesterly winds are likely to develop across a large swathe of the country. Quite widely winds are expected to peak with gusts reaching 50-60 mph, however in some locations, such as exposed coastlines, plus over and to the east of high ground there is a chance that gusts of 70-80 mph may be seen in some populated places.
“The exact areas and timing of the peak wind gusts speeds are yet to be fully determined, with a chance that this event could continue into Friday for some areas too.”
Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool
- 🌧️ Monday, 18 Dec - Light rain changing to cloudy by nighttime. High 13°C. Low 8°C.
- 🌧️ Tuesday, 19 Dec - Heavy rain changing to cloudy by late morning. High 9°C. Low 8°C.
- 🌧️ Wednesday, 20 Dec - Cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime. High 11°C. Low 10°C.
- ⚠️ Thursday, 21 Dec - Yellow weather warning. High 12°C. Low 9°C.
- ☁️ Friday, 22 Dec - Cloudy. High 11°C. Low 9°C.