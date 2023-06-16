Merseyside has seen temperatures higher than Lanzarote this week, however, a major change in the weather is expected.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Liverpool and Merseyside, after this week’s scorching heatwave.

Merseyside has seen temperatures higher than Lanzarote this week, however, a major change in the weather is expected this weekend with ‘unsettled’ and ‘uncomfortable’ conditions on the way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A yellow weather warning is in place for Sunday June 18, as thunderstorms are set to batter the region, with the risk of ‘sudden flooding’ and ‘difficult driving conditions.

The Met Office believe conditions will remain ‘unsettled with a continued risk of heavy, thundery showers’ at the beginning of next week.

Met Office forecast for Liverpool:

Today (June 16) is set to be another warm and sunny day, with highs of 26 °C and the odd shower, however, rain, thunder and mist are expected throughout the weekend.

Saturday June 17: Another warm day with some sunny spells, though a more unsettled day than of late, turning increasingly showery with a risk of some heavy downpours and thunderstorms. Winds staying light. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sunday June 18: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. High chances of rain throughout the evening. Maximum temperature 22 °C.