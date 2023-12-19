Liverpool weather: 'Severe gales' to hit Merseyside as Met Office issues weather warning
The Met Office warns that gusts could reach 80mph.
The Met Office is warning that 'severe gales' will hit Merseyside this week and has issued a danger to life warning.
A yellow weather warning will be in place across Merseyside from midnight until 11.59pm on Thursday (December 21), with the chance of damage to buildings, danger to life due to large waves.
Formby and parts of Wirral were plunged into darkness last week due to a mass power cut during Storm Elin and the Met Office has once again warned of the chance of outages.
Wind speeds could reach up to 80mph along the coast, with the potential for travel disruption and injuries from flying debris.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Helen Caughey, explained: “Wind speeds will increase from the northwest through Wednesday evening and overnight, so that by Thursday there is a risk of gusts of 50-60mph for a large swathe of central and northern parts of the UK.
"Coastal locations, higher ground, and areas to the east of high ground could see gusts of 70-80mph. Due to the scale of the low pressure to the north of the UK, it is possible this event could persist across some areas into Friday."
Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool
- 🌧️ Tuesday, December 19: Heavy rain changing to cloudy by late morning. High 9°C. Low 8°C.
- 🌧️ Wednesday, December 20: Cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime. High 11°C. Low 10°C.
- ⚠️ Thursday, December 21: Yellow weather warning for wind. High 12°C. Low 9°C.
- 🌧️ Friday, December 22: Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning. High 11°C. Low 10°C.
- ☁️ Saturday, December 23: Cloudy. High 11°C. Low 10°C.