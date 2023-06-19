The stormy weather could last all week as days remain warm and humid.

Merseyside is set for another week of adverse weather, after being battered by thunder, lightning and heavy rain on Sunday night.

Although the weekend’s yellow weather alert is no longer in place, the Met Office has warned that further thundery conditions are expected on Monday and a flood warning is in place across England.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Conditions are expected to remain unsettled throughout the week, with further heavy showers and thunderstorms across the region, with warm days and humid nights.

Liverpool will see maximuim temperatures of 23°C and sunshine is still on the cards but, expect to see scattered showers and thunder.

Met Office forecast for North West England:

Monday: Rather cloudy with some showers first thing. Cloud gradually breaking to give sunny spells and scattered showers, locally heavy and thundery. Feeling warm in the sunshine though with a breeze. Any daytime showers will fade to leave spells of late evening sunshine. Remaining dry overnight with a risk of the odd patch of mist and fog forming. Another warm night. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Tuesday: Area of rain which could be locally heavy and thundery will move northeastward during the morning. Likely to be drier during the afternoon and early evening. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Sunny spells and showers through Wednesday, these heavy and locally thundery. Drier Thursday, though the odd shower still possible. Rain arriving Friday. Staying warm with humid nights.