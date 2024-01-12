Those waiting for snow could be in luck after the weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Parts of Merseyside will experience some sunshine amid a mostly cloudy and glum weekend, but there could be good news for those waiting for snow.

According to BBC Weather, the conditions in Liverpool over Friday (January 12) will be mainly dry and cloudy, with little chance of rain as we head into the weekend. The temperature could reach a high of 5°C and a low of 3°C.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These dry conditions could continue into the weekend, though rain is be expected in some areas of Liverpool around Saturday lunchtime and could get worse as the afternoon goes on. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 7°C.

Things are expected to liven up a little on Sunday with a chance of cloudy sunshine in the morning into the evening. However, there could be rain throughout the morning into the early evening.

Those still wishing for snow after the disappointment of a bleak Christmas will be excited to see a new report from the Met Office which predicts possible "disruptive" snow early next week in northern parts of the country and coastal areas, as well as those on the Irish Sea coast which includes parts of Sefton.

BBC Weather also forecasts light snow for Liverpool over Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on the disruptive snow warning, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist David Hayter said: "While the initial snow risk from Sunday onwards is looking most likely to be coastal areas in the north of the UK, including North Sea and Irish Sea coasts, there’s an ongoing likelihood of some disruptive snow through the middle to latter part of next week.

"What we’re keeping an eye on for this disruptive snow is where exactly this milder air from the southwest bumps into the cold air that will be in place over the UK. It’s where these airmasses meet that there’s a likelihood of some substantial snow for some places."

BBC Weather five-day weather forecast for Liverpool