Liverpool weather: Met Office predict wet and windy weekend but sunshine could be on the way

‘Drier and brighter’ weather could be on the way.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 16:10 BST

Another wet weekend is on the cards for Liverpool, but it isn’t all doom and gloom as we could see sunshine return soon.

The city will be battered by heavy rain on Saturday (August 5) and showers on Sunday (August 6) however, next week will likely be predominantly dry.

According to the Met Office, next week will be ‘drier and brighter’ with ‘sunny spells and a few showers’ but temperatures will remain cool.

The latter half of August could be even better, with temperatures potentially being above average for the time of year.

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool:

  • Friday, August 4: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 17 °C.
  • Saturday, August 5 Heavy rain changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. High of 15 °C.
  • Sunday, August 6: Light showers changing to sunny in the afternoon. High of 17 °C.
  • Monday, August 7: Light showers changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 17 °C.
  • Tuesday, August 8: Light rain changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 18 °C.
  • Wednesday, August 9: Sunny intervals. High of 20 °C.

According to the Met Office, ‘unsettled’ conditions are still likely, with showers and longer spells of rain for most parts of the UK.

Breezy and occasionally wet weather will likely affect the North West, courtesy of Atlantic frontal systems, however, towards mid-August temperatures should ‘recover somewhat to values close to or even a little above average at times’.

