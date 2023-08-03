‘Drier and brighter’ weather could be on the way.

Another wet weekend is on the cards for Liverpool, but it isn’t all doom and gloom as we could see sunshine return soon.

The city will be battered by heavy rain on Saturday (August 5) and showers on Sunday (August 6) however, next week will likely be predominantly dry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the Met Office, next week will be ‘drier and brighter’ with ‘sunny spells and a few showers’ but temperatures will remain cool.

The latter half of August could be even better, with temperatures potentially being above average for the time of year.

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool:

Friday, August 4: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 17 °C.

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 17 °C. Saturday, August 5 Heavy rain changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. High of 15 °C.

Heavy rain changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. High of 15 °C. Sunday, August 6: Light showers changing to sunny in the afternoon. High of 17 °C.

Light showers changing to sunny in the afternoon. High of 17 °C. Monday, August 7: Light showers changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 17 °C.

Light showers changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 17 °C. Tuesday, August 8 : Light rain changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 18 °C.

: Light rain changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 18 °C. Wednesday, August 9: Sunny intervals. High of 20 °C.

According to the Met Office, ‘unsettled’ conditions are still likely, with showers and longer spells of rain for most parts of the UK.