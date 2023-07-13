Merseyside is set to be battered by thunderstorms once again, with adverse weather conditions expected this weekend.

Across the North West, the Met Office warns of ‘unsettled’ conditions throughout the weekend, with heavy showers on Saturday and some ‘locally torrential downpours and thunderstorms.’ Windy conditions are also expected, and temperatures will feel cooler than usual, for this time of year.

In Liverpool and Merseyside, thunder is likely on Saturday morning and it doesn’t look like the wet weather will end for another week.

Met Office weather forecast for <strong>Liverpool</strong>:

Friday, July 14: Cloudy changing to heavy rain by late morning. High of 18 °C.

Saturday, July 15: Sunny intervals changing to thunder showers by late morning. High of 19 °C.

Sunday, July 16: Light showers changing to sunny by lunchtime. High of 17 °C.

Monday, July 17: Light showers changing to cloudy in the afternoon. High of 17 °C.

Tuesday, July 18: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime. High of 18 °C.

Wednesday, July 19: Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. High of 17 °C.